Fans are fuming: Ghost of Yōtei is just Tsushima in disguise

One of the most anticipated PlayStation games of the year is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima. But after this week's gameplay reveal, fans are worried and, frankly, disappointed. A large portion of the community feels like the game looks like a simple reskin. Same graphics, same aesthetics, same gameplay, just with a new protagonist and a fresh setting.

"No offence, but Sony should stop playing safe with their sequels. This is almost pure copy of GOT."

"The graphics don't look super impressive, compared to other 2025 PS5 games."

"I wasn't impressed. Looks like a GoT reskin. Didn't evolve it enough."

In short, people are comparing Yōtei to a glorified DLC and accusing Sucker Punch of playing it safe. Afraid to mess with a winning formula. This, despite repeated promises from the studio that Yōtei would bring something new to the table.

That said, similar sequel strategies have worked before. Games like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarök, and Spider‑Man 2 didn't reinvent the wheel either, yet they were largely well received. But fans also point to Death Stranding 2 as a "sequel done right", a game that dares to feel radically different from its predecessor.

So what do you think? Is Ghost of Yōtei just playing it safe—or is the criticism overblown?