Fans are convinced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has the same map than A Link to the Past, but bigger

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the largest top-down, 2D Zelda game ever made, with a map that is eight times bigger than Link's Awakening. While it takes inspiration from Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Echoes of Wisdom also pays tribute to A Link to the Past.

In fact, many fans believe this is the same Hyrule as in the 1991 game, and it even contains the same map. Some fans are pointing out that some locations of A Link to the Past, including Hyrule castle, the graveyard and Link's house line up between both games, but Echoes of Wisdom's map expends much further.

That is why some tribes like Gerudo, Zora, Gorons and Deku appear in Echoes of Wisdom, but didn't in A Link to the Past: the were there, you just couldn't get to them.

As spotted by Nintendo Life, players are finding all kinds of locations that look very similar to A Link to the Past's potential counterparts.

It is unknown if that's really the case (if it's the exact same Hyurle, or is is just that they are reusing some designs). In a saga like Zelda, with such a messy timeline, it may not matter much, as the kingdom of Hyrule changes from game to game, sometimes drastically.

In Echoes of Wisdom, for example, we can find the Gerudo desert in the southwest, which will be familiar to every Breath of the Wild player. But the Eldin volcano is in the northwest this time, whereas it was in the northeast on BotW and TotK.

Whatever the case, its' clear Grezzo knows how to make Zelda fans have fun speculating.