Fans are concerned about how Star Wars Outlaws looks on Switch 2

Star Wars Outlaws made a brief appearance at the Nintendo Direct today. Nothing new to announce (we knew the date, which is 4 September 2025), and it will actually be the first Ubisoft game on Switch 2. However, a trailer was shown... and it was concerning.

From the early third party Switch 2 games, we were led to believe that games would look very similarly to games from the current gen, even if at a lower resolution, like Xbox Series S. However, the Star Wars Outlaws trailer, which featured a lot of gameplay captured on Switch 2, look noticeably worse than the versions released for PS5, Xbox, and PC in August 2024.

The performance, the texture quality, looks closer to what games like The Witcher 3, Hogwarts Legacy, and Doom Eternal looked on Switch 1, than what CDPR did with Cyberpunk 2077. What happened?

Nintendo released a short video today alongside the trailer revealing that the game features some exclusive touch controls, and that it's being developed by Finnish studio Ubisoft RedLynx, with little experience (their last work was porting The Division 2 to Stadia...). If Outlaws looks like this, we fear how the rumoured version of Assassin's Creed Shadows may look...