Fans are causing an uproar about Ellie's tattoo in The Last of Us: Season 2

HBO is currently filming the second season of The Last of Us and we've already seen some photos from the set. Now, however, a couple more photos have surfaced online showing Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Isabela Merced's Dina, and perhaps most importantly, the tattoo that Ellie now has on her arm to hide her bite mark. The tattoo itself, however, has raised the ire of fans who say it's both too small and misplaced. You can check out the pictures (and reactions) below.

As we often see overreactions about the smallest things, do you think this uproar is justified or blown out of proportion?