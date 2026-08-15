Fans are angry at X-Men casting: Inde Navarrette is Rogue and Cailee Spaeny is left out

Marvel Studios revealed the main cast of their first original X-Men movie, now confirmed for a May 2028 release. Most of the cast members had already been announced or rumoured: Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Adam Driver as Mr Sinister, plus the announcements of Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd as Storm... and Inde Navarrette as Rogue.

The announcement of the Obsession star in a major role in Marvel Studios should have been met with widespread excitement. However, a significant portion of Marvel fans were left disappointed because it debunked the rumours and reports that had been going around for the last two weeks, that said that Cailee Spaeny would be cast as Rogue.

Even if the report of Spaeny had not been confirmed, many fans had already envisioned Spaeny, acclaimed by her roles in Priscilla, Civil War, and Alien: Romulus, as Rogue, and some had already made fan art, so when Inde Navarrette appeared at the D23 stage, many were angry and frustrated, and made their voices heard on social media.

Inde Navarrette has been dangling over public cancellation recently

The announcement has been especially confusing because, two weeks ago, Inde Navarrette said she would love to play Mystique, so fans had already imagined her in that role and Spaeny as Rogue.

Beyond personal preferences, as both are very talented young actresses, the announcement also comes at a time where a small but vocal portion of the audience has grown a major resentment over Inde Navarrette for her public support of Johnny Depp, who is making a return to major commercial movies this Christmas in Ti West's Ebenezer, so her casting comes shrouded in even more negativity.

However, with the Marvel movie about mutants filming next year, we should expect more members of the cast to be announced later (there is still no Beast, no Mystique, no Magneto, no Wolverine), so some fans still have hopes that Spaeny will be cast in another role, like Kitty Pryde...