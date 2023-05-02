Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Little Mermaid

Fans appear dissatisfied with Flounder's new look in the upcoming The Little Mermaid

And they are actively comparing the new design to Steve Buscemi.

HQ

Flounder is one of the central supporting characters in Disney's The Little Mermaid, a movie that like many classic Disney animated movies before it is about to get the live action treatment. But it seems that the translation into more realistic animation has proved jarring to some.

As The New York Post reports, fans on Twitter are taking offence with Flounder's new look, and they seem particularly offended by the fish's slimmer physique. "Now they put Flounder on Ozempic! Why he so skinny???" says one fan.

But many seem to link Flounder with actor Steve Buscemi, mainly because of an apparent likeness in the two's eyes.

The movie hits theatres on May 26, and features songs co-written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

