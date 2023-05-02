Fans appear dissatisfied with Flounder's new look in the upcoming The Little Mermaid

HQ

Flounder is one of the central supporting characters in Disney's The Little Mermaid, a movie that like many classic Disney animated movies before it is about to get the live action treatment. But it seems that the translation into more realistic animation has proved jarring to some.

As The New York Post reports, fans on Twitter are taking offence with Flounder's new look, and they seem particularly offended by the fish's slimmer physique. "Now they put Flounder on Ozempic! Why he so skinny???" says one fan.

But many seem to link Flounder with actor Steve Buscemi, mainly because of an apparent likeness in the two's eyes.

The movie hits theatres on May 26, and features songs co-written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.