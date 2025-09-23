Fans and teammates clamour for the biggest snub of the Ballon d'Or

HQ

It is always the same with awards: not everyone is happy with the results, and wished their favourites would have faded better. This happens every time, but perhaps more than anywhere else with Ballon d'Or, a prize that rewards individual excellency in a collective sports. Many Barcelona fans were expecting to see Lamine Yamal taking the big award, but even among them, they would agree that the biggest snub of the night wasn't the teenager. It was Pedri.

Pedro González is, to many, the heart of FC Barcelona, the best player in his position, the indispensable game creator that later allows Lamine or Raphinha do their magic. After Rodri Hernández from Manchester City claimed the figure of the midfielder last year, some were expecting the same would happen with Pedri this year. At least, a top 5 position. But he finished 11th.

Fans reacted to the news disbelief and outrage. Ferran Torres, his teammate at Barcelona, posted a story showing Pedri's eleventh place with "blowing head" and "facepalm" emojis.

Aitana Bonmatí, who won her third Ballon d'Or in a row, used her speech to ask for bigger recognition to midfielders. "I like to highlight midfielders, like Pedri. We need to talk more about Pedri".