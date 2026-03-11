Fans accomplish what Sega never did: Two analogue sticks for Dreamcast

HQ

It certainly wasn't the factor that doomed the Dreamcast, but having only one analogue stick felt a bit limiting and not particularly progressive at a time when Sony had already released the DualShock for the PlayStation. Now fans have taken matters into their own hands, and via The Dreamcast Junkyard, a mod has been presented that adds a second, fully functional analogue stick.

The mod is called Dream Color Plus and is based on a brand new PCB designed by Angelo Pontes (a big name in the Dreamcast community), complete with a 3D-printed shell for the controller with an opening for analogue stick number two. Installing this is also easy and doesn't actually require any soldering. The reason is that Dreamcast actually supports two controllers, even though the device itself did not have this feature. Thanks to this, twin stick shooters, for example, can be played with dual analogue sticks.

The same mod also makes the device wireless, adds support for VMU colour screen and rumble function, and you can check out what the controller looks like in the Bluesky post below.