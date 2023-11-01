Fanatec's WRC button module will cost €250

HQ

It was about 18 months ago now that we got our first glimpse of the professionally developed button module for Ford's WRC team when nine-time world champion Sébastien Loeb was seen driving the WRC Ford Puma with a Fanatec-made steering wheel. Since then it has been quiet and we here at Gamereactor have been waiting and longing to be able to dial in the hybrid power profile in the newly released EA Sports WRC with this module, and now we know what it will cost. €250 plus shipping will be the price of the button module itself and it will be released in November.

"Podium Button Module Rally Features:

• Official M-Sport World Rally Team product

• Designed for the 2022 and 2023 Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 WRC cars

• Compact, lightweight, durable body

• Nine RGB LED-backlit buttons with 600g activation force

• Interchangeable button inserts

• Two D-pads

• Three 12-way multi-position switches with rotary encoder option

• 1″ OLED display

• Gold anodised aluminium monocoque

• Ultra-sturdy and lightweight space frame design

The Podium Button Module Rally should soon be back up for Pre-order for €249.95 VAT incl. + Shipping."