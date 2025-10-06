Fanatec unveils new CSL steering wheel

HQ

German sim racing giant Fanatec's old McLaren 650S GT3 wheel has for many years been considered the best budget wheel in the entire sim racing world and here at Gamereactor we have long called it just that. Now Fanatec no longer has the right to flaunt the McLaren logo on its products because the car manufacturer has signed a new agreement with Logitech, this has led to Fanatec removing the logo and making a few sensible improvements, and is now releasing the wheel again - with a different product name. The new wheel (which is basically old as I said) is called the Fanatec CSL Steering Wheel GT3 and it is available to buy now for $229, which of course is a brutally nice price, again.

The official pressrelease:

"Fanatec, a brand of CORSAIR, and a global leader in sim racing hardware, today announced the launch of the CSL Steering Wheel GT3, a wheel designed for Xbox packed with features. The CSL Steering Wheel GT3 sets the standard for affordability without compromise. Its custom, rocker-style magnetic shifter mechanism allows up- and downshifting with one hand. Analog paddles provide a programmable dual clutch system for precise standing starts, and they can also be used as a hand-operated brake and throttle alternative.

The OLED display shows game telemetry, such as selected gear or current speed, and provides access to the Fanatec Tuning Menu to adjust hardware settings via the 7-way FunkySwitch. Nine buttons, two 2-way toggle switches, and two 12-way Multi-Position Switches round out the input options. Designed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, this wheel enables Xbox compatibility across all connected Fanatec hardware."