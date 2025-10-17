Fanatec has just unveiled its new flagship Podium DD

HQ

Sim Racing Expo 2025 has just kicked off in Dortmund and Fanatec began this morning with the unveiling of their upcoming flagship steering wheel base, called Podium DD, which is set to replace the Fanatec Podium DD1 and DD2 (which are now five years old).

The Podium DD houses a brand new servo motor built in Germany and it has 33 Nm of peak power and 25 Nm of sustained torque. In addition to lots of power and passive cooling, the form factor is the same as the Clubsport DD but more than twice as powerful, that is.

Fanatec has also continued to work with Fullforce, which is something of a haptic feedback effect that is added on top of the usual force feedback effects. The steering wheel base will also come with a ten-centimetre extension for the steering rod for the first time, which allows for better physical FOV and a better driving position with the wheel closer to the body.

We don't know the price yet, but we're guessing around $1,500. Sales start in the first quarter of next year, and you can check out a summary of features below.