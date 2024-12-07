Sim-racing handbrakes are perhaps the least complicated accessory in our entire now gigantic, overcomplicated, mega expensive racing rig. After all, it's basically just a handle that leads to a simple mechanism where a piston pushes down on a rubber gasket that is then read by a load cell sensor that measures the force you apply when you pull the handbrake handle. Here at Gamereactor, we've tested over ten different models over the last four years and our favourite is still the Heusinkveld Handbrake. It's fantastic. The next best is Simlab's variant, which costs exactly the same as Fanatec's hotly anticipated sequel to their reviled original handbrake.

It can be mounted "lying" and "standing" but there are no holes or brackets at the bottom, which means that it cannot be mounted standing directly on an aluminium profile.

The Fanatec Clubsport Handbrake V2 is a completely new model. It has a new design, new mechanics, new form factor, and better functionality. It costs €200 plus shipping and it contains a load cell sensor unlike its predecessor. The entire handbrake is made of CNC-milled steel and aluminium and it has a couple of adjustment options that I have never seen before in a handbrake of this kind. The lever itself is not mounted in the box it comes in, but screwed on by you, and it is fitted with three different positions at the bottom, which means that you can easily choose the direction of the handbrake lever itself in a few seconds.

Another less successful detail in terms of adjustability is the metal wheel inside the brake that allows you to set the amount of pressure on the rubber pads that you want. The problem here is that Fanatec has chosen to hide this ring inside the brake, under the metal casing, which must therefore be unscrewed with Allen M4s every time you want to adjust the resistance. This may not be a disaster, but it is very ill-conceived and creates a headache that I just don't want. For example, when I switch between Dirt Rally 2.0 and Automobilista 2, swapping a WRC R5 for a Rallycross prototype in two different games, I want different amounts of resistance in my handbrake to mimic reality. This requires me to either unscrew my handbrake and leave it open with the mechanics exposed, or screw the bolts in and out four times to make the changes. Fanatec, like Heusinkveld and Simlab, should have put the wheel that sets the resistance outside the metal casing itself.

Clearly better than its predecessor but not as good as Heusinkveld's model, or Simlab's.

Another part of this brake that I don't really like is that it is too big, it takes up too much space. Fanatec has intended it to be mounted on the side of their own gearbox but that box has been replaced a long time ago as I feel it is a bit slack and too soft (although it has always been affordable). As a result, I have screwed the Fanatec Clubsport Handbrake V2 on a bent plate that I have attached next to my sequential Moza Racing box on the left side of the rig and there it takes up about 40% more space than Heusinkveld's variant, or Simlab's. Fanatec should have shrunk down the mechanics and put the tuning dial outside the box itself.

OK, but Fanatec can do better than this.

But minus these shortcomings, it's a perfectly okay handbrake. The handle is long and good, the grip is sensibly designed although I removed the thick rubber straight away. I like the feel of it, it's possible to customise the travel and resistance in a clearly capable way and it pinches more than adequately after it has been calibrated. However, for my part, there is no getting away from the fact that both Heunsinkveld's alternative and Simlab's are smarter designed and more affordable handbrakes that also do not require a special adapter to be connected directly to your computer. Fanatec wants you to connect your Fanatec Clubsport Handbrake V2 to your Fanatec steering wheel base. If you do not have one, you will need to purchase their USB adapter for €20.