Fanatec appoints new CEO to tackle shipping problems

HQ

If you're a simracing fan, you know that the supply of top-tier dedicated hardware and products is spread across a handful of brands, and Fanatec occupies one of the top (if not the top) positions among them. But for some time now, it seems that problems in meeting product shipments are taking their toll beyond the financial, and many driving simulator enthusiasts feel that the brand has lost some of your touch.

That's why late last week Fanatec's official accounts sent out a statement announcing a change in the company's leadership. The board has appointed Andres Ruff as the new CEO. Ruff has a background in logistics and in restructuring and optimising mid-sized companies, and with his leadership they hope to address shipping issues as quickly as possible. Ruff took the opportunity to introduce himself and make clear his objective at the helm of the company.

"Hello Fanatec fans! I am excited to join Fanatec and work with this passionate team. Right now, my priority is to address the delivery issues that arise due to overwhelming demand. Rest assured that we are working diligently to return to optimal operations. Once they are resolved, we will focus our energy on creating exceptional racing simulation hardware."

Fantec thus says farewell to its founder and until now president Thomas Jackermeier, whom they thank for his services and unique vision that has brought Fanatec to the top of simracing globally.

You can read the full press release below.