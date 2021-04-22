Fanatec announces a Direct Drive-wheel for £349

You're watching Advertisements

Anyone who has compared a belt/chain-driven or gear-based steering wheel such as the Logitech G29, Thrustmaster T-300RS or Fanatec Clubsport to a Direct Drive steering wheel base such as the Fanatec DD, Simmagic SM10 or Simucube Ultimate, knows very well what a huge difference it is. Huge. A bit like comparing a Ford Fiesta to a McLaren 720S, or a bit like the difference between "playing video games" and "driving a real race car".

However, the problem has always been that a Direct drive steering wheel costs several times more than a belt-driven one. Usually more than let's say three times as much. Something that the German simracing giant Fanatec now intends to change with the upcoming Fanatec CSL DD, which is a Direct drive steering wheel base with 8nm of torque that will be sold for £349.

This is thus significantly cheaper than buying a plastic Logitech G932 or a Thrustmaster T-300RS, which of course all are completely clueless compared a Direct drive steering wheel base based on a specially designed servo motor with as much as eight newton meters of torque. Fanatec also announces that it will be compatible with all their hardware and that it will work with PC and Xbox One / Series, but not for PS4 or PS5. In the coming weeks, we at Gamereactor will of course review the CSL DD from Fanatec and compare it against almost everything on the market. The release will take place next month.

From the official press release: (Link)

The leading manufacturer for sim racing equipment, Fanatec, announces the CSL DD, a new wheel base for driving simulation games using direct-drive technology. Priced at €/$349.95, it is the lowest cost to entry into the direct-drive market, setting a new standard for driving simulation at home, delivering force feedback detail and performance that is unlike anything else close to this price point.

• Torque to the hands

The 100% custom motor was developed in Germany specifically for sim racing. It delivers sensational performance thanks to patented FluxBarrier™ technology, communicating the nuances of force feedback detail to your hands with remarkable clarity.

• Direct-Drive superiority

When the steering wheel is directly mounted to the motor shaft, there's no belt or gear drive to dilute the force feedback effects. The clear choice of all professional drivers and enthusiast sim racers is now available to a broader audience.

• Plug and Play

Our strong relationship with game developers means the CSL DD has broad compatibility and consistent behaviour across many popular titles. The Standard Tuning Menu has been simplified, allowing beginners to start quickly without having to worry about settings. The Advanced Tuning Menu remains for enthusiasts.

• Incredible performance

The efficiency of the CSL DD motor technology means dynamic force-feedback performance is contained in a small footprint. This is also the first industrial motor to feature a carbon fibre composite motor shaft, which increases responsiveness and acceleration significantly due to low rotational masses.

• Up to 8 Nm of torque

Standard peak torque is 5 Nm, with the Boost Kit 180 (optional) unlocking the full 8 Nm. This high level of torque can be sustained without the need for active cooling, with the extruded and CNC-machined aluminium casing acting as the structural chassis as well as the heatsink.

• Upgradable quick release

The CSL DD uses an automotive-grade, all-aluminium quick release. This component is user-exchangeable, ready for the transition to the all-new QR2 system (coming soon).

• Automotive-grade quick release system

The all-aluminium construction and anodised surface ensures strength and durability, providing a robust connection to Fanatec Steering Wheels.

• Ready for the future

Connected internally to the wheel base via USB-C, the quick release can be upgraded easily to the next-generation QR2 system (coming soon). Existing Fanatec wheels with an exchangeable Quick Release can also be upgraded to QR2.