Fan recreates Silent Hill 2 in LEGO with haunting accuracy

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There's something almost absurdly charming about taking one of the gaming world's most depressing and psychologically intense works—and recreating it in LEGO. But that's exactly what a dedicated fan has now done with Silent Hill 2, and the result is as eerie as it is impressive. It features several iconic scenes from the game that have been meticulously reconstructed, with an almost absurd level of detail and lighting. And despite the playful format, the person in question has still managed to capture that unsettling feeling from the game. Check out the images below.

Would you have liked an official Silent Hill 2 LEGO set?