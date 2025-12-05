Fan project to remaster and unify The Elder Scrolls IV and V, Skyblivion, delayed until 2026

HQ

The mod project to unify and update the last two major single-player The Elder Scrolls games, Oblivion and Skyrim, has taken major steps forward this year. Back in September, Skyblivion, as it's called, featured 15 minutes of gameplay, and it really looked like 2025 would be the release year for the mod, which has been in development since 2017, or maybe even earlier. But now we know that will no longer be the case.

Because in a new dev diary, the mod's project lead, 'Rebelzize', has confirmed Skyblivion's delay to 2026. "Even though the game is at its best, we still have some final challenges to overcome that will require a bit more time."

However, and taking the opportunity to sugarcoat the bad news, the developer has also updated us on the current status of the mod, and the creation of the world map is "100% complete". In fact, they've shared it on their official website, and it's an entertaining interactive experience. The goal is to finish the development of missions and such later this calendar year and spend the time leading up to the 2026 release polishing bugs and glitches.

"There's no concrete deadline for this, as I anticipate we'll be working on it right up to launch day." Let's hope this translates into the ultimate Elder Scrolls experience we've all been waiting for. At least, until The Elder Scrolls VI arrives in a few years' time.

Are you going to try Skyblivion next year?