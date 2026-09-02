Fan outcry because Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight will be in New York instead of the UK

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The long awaited boxing fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will take place in New York City, at the iconic Madison Square Garden, some day in November 2026. Tyson Fury shared the poster of the fight confirming the venue. "The land of opportunity. What a weekend away for the lads on the piss in NYC", Fury wrote.

However, fans reacted to the announcement with complaints that the fight between two of the best British boxers, both former heavyweight world champions, takes place in the US instead of the United Kingdom. "Can't wait to watch it at 4am", joked one.

"What a way to repay the British fans", said another fan on Instagram. "What a slap in the face of the UK fans", echoed another. "It's wrong and shows they never deserved us to invest through the pay per views we bought to watch them or tickets to watch them in the earlier days of their careers. Greed. It's all about greed", wrote bare-knuckle boxer Ben Lowe.

"As an American, this fight belongs in a sold out stadium in the UK in front of 90,000", said another who sympathised with the Brits.

This fight against Tyson Fury, some day in November, will be Joshua's second fight since suffering a car accident in Nigeria on December 29, 2025, when two close friends died and Joshua sustained minor injuries and two close friends died, an accident that occurred days after beating Jake Paul by KO in a fight shown on Netflix.

Joshua previously fought Kristian Prenga on July 25, 2026 in Saudi Arabia, a win by KO on Round 2. Tyson Fury's last fight was a seventh-round KO against Mariusz Wach on July 24, 2026.