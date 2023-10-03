Fan made Super Mario Bros Wonder commercial brings back the 80s

HQ

It's very common that people make their own ads for popular upcoming video games, but not everyone is as cool as the one made by LUIZ do Comercial on YouTube. This one is for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but imagined what it would have looked like if released in the 80s.

He really nails the vibe and it reminds us about the classic but somewhat forgotten Super Mario Bros. 2 from 1988, which was based on Doki Doki Panic instead of being an original Mario adventure. Check this lovely ad out below, and the real Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches exclusively for Switch on October 20.