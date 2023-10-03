Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fan made Super Mario Bros Wonder commercial brings back the 80s

All ahead of the game debuting on October 20.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's very common that people make their own ads for popular upcoming video games, but not everyone is as cool as the one made by LUIZ do Comercial on YouTube. This one is for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but imagined what it would have looked like if released in the 80s.

He really nails the vibe and it reminds us about the classic but somewhat forgotten Super Mario Bros. 2 from 1988, which was based on Doki Doki Panic instead of being an original Mario adventure. Check this lovely ad out below, and the real Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches exclusively for Switch on October 20.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Related texts



Loading next content