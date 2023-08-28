Fan jumps onto unrelated TV show to demand Grand Theft Auto VI

HQ

A Grand Theft Auto fan has gone viral recently for stepping onto the set of an unrelated TV show and asking where Grand Theft Auto VI is.

Doppelpass was the target for this fan, who strode easily onto the football discussion show and asked for an update on their favourite game series. For their troubles, the fan had a bottle of water thrown at them before the presenters showed them the door.

This isn't the first time this has happened on German TV, as the same fan walked onto an episode of Schlag den Raab AKA Beat the Star to ask where the game was. The host then answered that they hadn't even beaten Grand Theft Auto V yet.

We've all been waiting a long time for Grand Theft Auto VI, but if the hints are anything to go by, we won't have to hold our breath for much longer. So, please don't go wandering onto unrelated TV shows asking about the game.