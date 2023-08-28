Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grand Theft Auto VI

Fan jumps onto unrelated TV show to demand Grand Theft Auto VI

We're all wondering where the game is too, but to get up on national TV and ask the question seems a step to far.

A Grand Theft Auto fan has gone viral recently for stepping onto the set of an unrelated TV show and asking where Grand Theft Auto VI is.

Doppelpass was the target for this fan, who strode easily onto the football discussion show and asked for an update on their favourite game series. For their troubles, the fan had a bottle of water thrown at them before the presenters showed them the door.

This isn't the first time this has happened on German TV, as the same fan walked onto an episode of Schlag den Raab AKA Beat the Star to ask where the game was. The host then answered that they hadn't even beaten Grand Theft Auto V yet.

We've all been waiting a long time for Grand Theft Auto VI, but if the hints are anything to go by, we won't have to hold our breath for much longer. So, please don't go wandering onto unrelated TV shows asking about the game.

Grand Theft Auto VI

