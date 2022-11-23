Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo Infinite

Fan favorite Battlefront level recreated in Halo Infinite: Forge

And you can download it here.

HQ

Bespin: Platforms is widely considered to be one of the best maps from Star Wars Battlefront 2004. Now you can experience its sheer brilliance again thanks to the newly released Forge tools for Halo Infinite, which the Twitter user Star Wars HQ has used to recreate it.

It can be used for Team Slayer as a pretty tactical map with fewer encounters (it's a huge map) or preferably Big Team Battle to get the right feeling from the original map. Download it over here and check out some gameplay in the tweet below.

Halo Infinite

