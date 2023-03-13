Fan enthusiasm for Castlevania is 'motivating' for Konami

Rumours of a return to Castlevania from Konami have been circulating since last year, generating a lot of hype. Dead Cells has also recently released its Castlevania crossover expansion as well, so fan buzz around the franchise is certainly notable.

Konami has taken note of the hype around Castlevania, telling IGN that the excitement is "really motivating" for the developer.

"We tried to bring back the games that people loved and cherished with the Castlevania Anniversary Collection and the Castlevania Advance Collection," Konami assistant producer Tsutomu Taniguchi said. "We also brought back Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night for our PlayStation fans and on mobile, and launched Grimoire of Souls on Apple Arcade to celebrate the lore of the franchise. But we know that our fans always want more, and we do too, so this opportunity to have this amazing crossover with Dead Cells was impossible to pass up on. "

With the last main game in the Castlevania series being released in 2014, it seems past time for fans to get another entry in the beloved series. With the success and hype for the Dead Cells expansion, rumours of another game in development, and even the Netflix Castlevania show, it seems clear there's a high demand for this IP to return in force.