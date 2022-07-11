Cookies

Fan edit trims down Obi-Wan Kenobi into a single movie

Yes, the Leia chase scene has largely been edited out.

Most people seem to think that the miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi was more than decent, although somewhat uneven with a couple of scenes being heavily criticised, especially the already infamous first Leia chase scene. Now all the six episodes have been getting a re-cut thanks to the Star Wars fan Kai Patterson, who has trimmed it down to a single movie, removing more than an hour of footage.

You can check out this work on his homepage, and as it if in fact a work using content Disney owns, he also adds:

"DO NOT watch or download this movie if you haven't paid for a Disney Plus subscription. Let's make sure we're supporting all the original artists on this show by not letting this become a means of pirating."

It's well worth checking out and it is undoubtedly something we believe most will think leads to a stronger product overall. What would you have done differently with the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries?

Thanks Screenrant



