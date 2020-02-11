Fan creates stunning Megatron NES Zapper

Hasbro's Transformers haven't been shy when it comes to collaborations with new brands. This includes Optimus Prime becoming a shoe, bots turning into Marvel superheroes, and others transforming into McDonald's Happy Meals. One collaboration we haven't seen though, is between Transformers and Nintendo.

While we wait on that to happen officially, one dedicated fan called Simon Smith decided to do something about it and recreated G1 Megatron, transforming him into the classic NES Zapper. You can check out the results on his Facebook page; it's very well made with official-looking packaging and everything.

We'd probably pre-order this if it was ever released as an officially licensed piece. Would you?