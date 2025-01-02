Fan builds custom 30th anniversary PlayStation with high-end PC hardware

HQ

To celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary, one Reddit user has taken matters into their own hands—literally. Known as AdWorking2848 on the platform, the tech enthusiast built a stunning custom console that merges the classic design of the original PlayStation with top-tier PC hardware. The result? A unique tribute that bridges the gap between retro aesthetics and modern performance.

This ambitious project started as a simple holiday gift idea for the creator's son but quickly evolved into a labor of love. Using the iconic shell of the 1994 PlayStation, they managed to fit high-performance components inside, including a Ryzen 5700x CPU, a Gigabyte A520i motherboard, 32 GB of RAM, and a 2 TB SSD. Cooling presented a significant challenge due to the tight quarters, but with a mix of server heatsinks and custom-fitted fans, the build came together beautifully.

The pièce de résistance is the inclusion of a modified GeForce RTX 4060M GPU, which runs efficiently at just 70W thanks to clever tweaking. While some performance limits were necessary to prevent overheating, the console remains a marvel of both engineering and creativity. This handmade PlayStation isn't just a nod to the past—it's proof that nostalgia and innovation can go hand in hand.

