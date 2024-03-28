Famous Sega and Atlus insider leaves social media

HQ

You might have seen the X user MbKKssTBhz5 (or Midori) being user as a source for Atlus and Sega rumors here at Gamereactor on occasion. She has been one of the best sources of information and shared lots of things, which clearly shows that the person behind the account has a great insight into the strategies of these companies.

Just during the last couple of weeks, she has revealed that Persona 6 is coming for Xbox, that Sega Superstars Tennis is making a comeback and shared information about the Virtua Fighter reboot. But all good things must come to an end, and without explanation, she now says that she "would like to stop using this account".

It seems like some people might have started to figure out who MbKKssTBhz5 is in real life, and we have to assume Atlus and Sega is not happy about her exposing their plans prematurely. Whatever the reason is, we'll probably have less insight in Atlus and Sega now as the spectacular leaks are history.