Famous Lego creator builds Xbox controller out of bricks

The build even comes with AA-batteries and a bunch of other tiny details.

If you are into video games and Lego - which we assume is a pretty impressive percent of out readers - chances are you've heard about BrickinNick. He is a Twitch streamer who regularly builds video game related stuff on his Twitch channel, and his latest creation have got a lot of attention.

He has built an Xbox Series X controller with Lego bricks including all the features and tiny details you can imagine, including AA-batteries, only using legal pieces and building techniques. The result is quite impressive, and after finishing this one, he has now started to build one for PlayStation 5 as well (which we also will show at a later point).

Here is the result, snagged from his Twitter. Quite impressive, don't you think?

Famous Lego creator builds Xbox controller out of bricksFamous Lego creator builds Xbox controller out of bricks


