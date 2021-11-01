Famous Lego creator builds Xbox controller out of bricks

HQ

If you are into video games and Lego - which we assume is a pretty impressive percent of out readers - chances are you've heard about BrickinNick. He is a Twitch streamer who regularly builds video game related stuff on his Twitch channel, and his latest creation have got a lot of attention.

He has built an Xbox Series X controller with Lego bricks including all the features and tiny details you can imagine, including AA-batteries, only using legal pieces and building techniques. The result is quite impressive, and after finishing this one, he has now started to build one for PlayStation 5 as well (which we also will show at a later point).

Here is the result, snagged from his Twitter. Quite impressive, don't you think?