Famous insider: "I've heard more about the PS6 than a PS5 Pro"

Last generation was unique as both Sony's and Microsoft's consoles got major upgrades halfway through with PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X to stay competitive with PC. PlayStation 4 Pro was actually launched barely three years after the release of PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 is turning three years late 2023.

If Sony follows the same pattern, this means we could possibly look forward to a hardware upgrade this year. But... will they? Rumors claims that Sony does indeed have a new hardware revision coming this year, but that it won't be any more powerful and have a detachable disc-drive instead of an internal one.

Now the reliable journalist and insider Tom Henderson has made a comment about all this, and he clearly doesn't thing there's a PlayStation 5 Pro coming, and says on Twitter he has actually heard more about PlayStation 6:

We assume PlayStation 6 is at least three years away, but we would like to know how you feel about a potential PlayStation 5 Pro?