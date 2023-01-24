Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Famous insider: "I've heard more about the PS6 than a PS5 Pro"

Tom Henderson does not believe in a hardware upgrade during this console generation.

Last generation was unique as both Sony's and Microsoft's consoles got major upgrades halfway through with PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X to stay competitive with PC. PlayStation 4 Pro was actually launched barely three years after the release of PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 is turning three years late 2023.

If Sony follows the same pattern, this means we could possibly look forward to a hardware upgrade this year. But... will they? Rumors claims that Sony does indeed have a new hardware revision coming this year, but that it won't be any more powerful and have a detachable disc-drive instead of an internal one.

Now the reliable journalist and insider Tom Henderson has made a comment about all this, and he clearly doesn't thing there's a PlayStation 5 Pro coming, and says on Twitter he has actually heard more about PlayStation 6:

We assume PlayStation 6 is at least three years away, but we would like to know how you feel about a potential PlayStation 5 Pro?

