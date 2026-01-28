Famous bodybuilder gets a heart attack at the gym

HQ

Famous bodubuilder Kali Muscle, 50, is also known as his real name Chuck Kirkendall, had a heart attack at the gym on Saturday, January 17th. He is now recovering, and told the story on Youtube to his almost 4 million subscribers. Story was reported by MTV News.

"January 17th I had another heart attack. Not at home, not at sleep, at the gym. In a place where everyone thinks their healthy, right? I experienced a complete cardiac arrest, I hit my head hard."

Kali Muscle has had a heart attack previously, in 2021. But this time he was put into a coma for 3 days, and in total Mr. Muscle was in a hospital for 7 days.

What is the cause of his heart problems? Muscle has warned people once again about using anabolic steroids.

"I'm telling you now, if you think more drugs, more steroids, and more intensity means a better quality of life, you're wrong, because I thought the same thing. Muscles don't mean immortality. A strong body doesn't undo bad choices, and the heart silently remembers every choice."

Kali Muscle has a wife and 6-year-old twins. We wish the family all the best.