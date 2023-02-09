Famous analyst: "I am 98% certain" that Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard

HQ

Yesterday the UK Competition and Markets Authority announced what they think are necessary steps for Microsoft to take if they wish to buy Activision Blizzard, including actually selling off Call of Duty. While this was widely perceived as a huge blow in media, the stockmarket didn't react that way and now the famous video game analyst Michael Pachter explains why.

When he visited the video podcast PreMarket Prep to talk about this, he said he thinks the regulatory authorities in mainly UK, but also US, have made some big mistakes in their arguments against the deal that won't hold in court. Instead of thinking the deal will be cancelled, he believes the latest development rather shows the opposite and says: "I am 98% certain this deal happens".

The interview is very interesting if you want to know more about how the competition authorities works and what has actually happened during the +1 year that has passed since Microsoft announced their intention to buy Activision Blizzard.

What is your bet, will Microsoft be the owner of Activision Blizzard this summer as planned, or will it be delayed or even fall through?