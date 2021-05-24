Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Family Trainer

Family Trainer is heading to the west on September 3

The fitness game has a bundle that is packaged with two leg strap accessories.

After releasing exclusively last year in Japan, Bandai Namco's Switch exclusive fitness title Family Trainer is arriving to western audiences on September 3. The game can either be purchased standalone or within a bundle that includes two leg strap acessories to help keep your Joy-Cons in place.

Family Trainer features 15 mini-games that require you to be active and movement is measured through the Joy-Con controllers. The trailer shows players hopping over jump ropes, climbing up a waterfall, and hitting moles with a hammer. Along with the mini-games, there are also other modes such as a "Overcome Inactivity Mode" and "Five Minutes a Day Quick Training," which can be played either solo or cooperatively.

You can take a look at the game's announcement trailer in the video above.

Family Trainer

