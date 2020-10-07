Family Trainer is coming to the Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since the pandemic breakout started back in late 2019, the whole world has changed. It's hard to hit the gym, do yoga with a bunch of pals, or even simply go out for a walk, all because of lockdown and quarantines. In order to adapt to the new lifestyle, we've seen some games being released to help people work out at home, such as Nintendo's extremely popular Ring Fit Adventure or Jump Rope Challenge for Switch players.

Now, we have more options. Publisher Bandai Namco and developer h.a.n.d. have announced that they are bringing Family Trainer to Nintendo Switch. The full-body athletics game is scheduled to land on the hybrid console on December 17 in Japan, with a retail price of 4,980 yen (there's a leg straps accessory included) and for the strapless digital download, it's 3,980 yen.

There will be 15 mini-games and different modes such as "Overcome Inactivity Mode" and "Five Minutes a Day Quick Training", and you can also compete or cooperate with a friend or family member in "Play Together" mode if you have two sets of Joy-Cons and leg straps.

The first game in the Family Trainer series was released on Wii back in May 2008. Whether this is a remastered version of the original Wii game is still unknown, but we expect to find out more information soon.

Finall, you can check out the trailer here.

Thanks, Gematsu.