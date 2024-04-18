Family Guy won't end until people stop watching it

HQ

Family Guy is one of the most storied shows still on television. It's 25 years in the making, has survived cancellation, and is still going very strong. To this end, you may be wondering if there are any plans to wrap-up Family Guy and send the Griffin family off into the sunset. According to Seth MacFarlane, no such plans have been discussed.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, MacFarlane stated, "At this point, I don't see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes. It's a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night."

He adds, "There was a time when I thought, it's time to wrap it up. At this point, we've reached escape velocity. I don't know that there's any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, "Eh, we don't care about 'Family Guy' anymore." But that hasn't happened yet."

Alex Borstein, who voices Lois on the show, explained her test for whether or not Family Guy still has the 'it' factor. She stated, "I feel like every time we have a table read or recording, I'm laughing. For me, that's my litmus test, if I'm still laughing at the scripts, if there's three out-loud laughs. Because we've all been reading and doing comedy for so long. There's not many guffaws left."

Are you happy to hear that Family Guy still has quite a solid looking future?