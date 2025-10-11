Family Guy seems to have killed off the Giant Chicken for good

It looks like Peter Griffin will have to find a new nemesis to feud with, as in one of the latest episodes of Family Guy, the Giant Chicken was killed by Meg. Sure, many of you are probably thinking 'so what?' And rightly so since the bird has been ruthlessly maimed and attacked on several instances in the past and yet continues to be a returning character. However, this time seems to be a more final situation.

Speaking with TVLine, executive producer Alec Sulkin has explained that this death will be the end for the enormous avian.

"I think that the chicken has gone the way of all flesh. Honestly, I feel like we got so many great set pieces out of the giant chicken fighting with Peter that they became hard to top. It's a lot to ask of our production crew, and we may have just gotten the best out of that character."

It should be said that Family Guy has retconned several key character deaths in the past, including Brian Griffin, so there's still a chance the chicken returns. But if not, well no doubt Peter will soon be introduced to a new archnemesis to fill the void.