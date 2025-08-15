Fallout's second season will be shown off at Gamescom Opening Night Live

HQ

While we can always expect video games to be the main talk of the town at Geoff Keighley-hosted shows, due to the rise of adaptations in the film and TV space, we do often see these projects appearing in the live events.

For the upcoming Gamescom Opening Night Live, this will happen once more as we are told to expect a first glimpse at the upcoming second season of Fallout, which will arrive in full on Prime Video as soon as this December.

The announcement comes with a new poster that sees Ella Purnell's Lucy, Aaron Moten's Maximus, and Walton Goggins' Ghoul (plus Dogmeat) walking with a New Vegas sign behind them and the city skyline and the Lucky 38 tower in the background.

The question now is should we get our hopes up expecting any of the stars to attend Opening Night Live in-person?