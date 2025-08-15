LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English


      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      Fallout (Amazon)
      Featured: Gamescom 2025 Coverage

      Fallout's second season will be shown off at Gamescom Opening Night Live

      It will debut on Prime Video in December.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      While we can always expect video games to be the main talk of the town at Geoff Keighley-hosted shows, due to the rise of adaptations in the film and TV space, we do often see these projects appearing in the live events.

      For the upcoming Gamescom Opening Night Live, this will happen once more as we are told to expect a first glimpse at the upcoming second season of Fallout, which will arrive in full on Prime Video as soon as this December.

      The announcement comes with a new poster that sees Ella Purnell's Lucy, Aaron Moten's Maximus, and Walton Goggins' Ghoul (plus Dogmeat) walking with a New Vegas sign behind them and the city skyline and the Lucky 38 tower in the background.

      The question now is should we get our hopes up expecting any of the stars to attend Opening Night Live in-person?

      Fallout (Amazon)

      Related texts

      0
      Fallout - Season OneScore

      Fallout - Season One
      SERIES. Written by Alberto Garrido

      We've seen all eight episodes of Amazon's big bet on Bethesda's post-apocalyptic franchise, and it's an atomic gem for fans and newcomers alike.



      Loading next content