Fallout's journey from video games to TV series

HQ

As you surely know by now, the beloved RPG series Fallout is getting a TV series which premieres next week - April 11 - on Amazon Prime Video. The first Fallout game was released back in 1997, so it has been quite the journey for Fallout, and in a new video, we get to follow the project from being a video game to the high-budget TV series.

It's a quite interesting story which also gives us a good look at the actual show and meet some of the main characters, like Ella Purnell's Vault Dweller and the Ghoul played by Walton Goggins. We also get to meet some of the fine folks working behind the camera, and the legendary Bethesda veteran Todd Howard also shows up.

Don't forget that you can also get Fallout 76 for free on PC and Xbox if you subscribe to Amazon Prime, read more about this over here.