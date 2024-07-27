Fallout's Ella Purnell to voice a character in Rebel Moon prequel podcast

HQ

Say what you will about Rebel Moon, the quality of the films, and the fact that director Zack Snyder can't seem to get a film right on his first attempt these days and needs "Director's Cuts" instead, the one part of this sci-fi universe that does seem to excel is the premise.

People have enjoyed learning more about Rebel Moon, and while it's unclear what the plans will be for further instalments in the film universe, we do know that more Rebel Moon lore will soon be dished out in the form of a podcast series.

It will be known as The Seneschal and will be set 500 years before the events of the first film. We're told specifically:

"Long before the Motherworld battled the rebel army on Veldt, 500 years before Issa was reborn, Moa and its colonies were ruled over by a mercurial and brutish despot, the mad King Ulmer. Despised by his people but determined to hold on to power at all costs, Ulmer revives the lost prophecy of Issa as a balm for the masses. And with it, he orders a pair of renowned inventors to build a warrior knight unlike any before. A tale of creation, ambition, faith, and betrayal, this is the story of the first Jimmy, the man who constructed him, and the woman who gave him life."

The Seneschal will star a few recognisable names, with Fallout's Ella Purnell leading the cast as the character of Raina. She'll be supported by Sense8's Naveen Andrews who plays Grigory, Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch as Adwin, The Tick's Peter Serafinowicz as Bartholomew, and Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs as King Ulmer too.

The Seneschal will debut on podcast platforms on Monday, July 29, and will continue on a weekly basis for a six-episode run.