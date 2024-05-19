Fallout's Ella Purnell set to star in a movie about killer squirrels

HQ

Star of Fallout and Yellowjackets, Ella Purnell is a big name in the TV space right now, and soon she'll be jumping into some wacky comedy-horror in The Scurry.

As per Screen Daily, Purnell has been cast in Craig Roberts' The Scurry. The plot revolves around a park attendant (played by Purnell) who has to use her unique skillset to survive a pack of killer squirrels. Think Cocaine Bear but instead of one massive monster to deal with, there are dozens of rabid rodents.

Purnell joins a cast including Rhys Ifans, Paapa Essiedu, and Antonia Thomas. Olivia Cooke was meant to be starring as well, but scheduling conflicts forced her out of the movie. Purnell is set to film The Scurry now in the UK.

Do you think you could survive a band of killer squirrels?