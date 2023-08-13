Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 4

Fallout's Deathclaw creator is horrified by fans for a very NSFW reason

He's both impressed and horrified, but some of you should be ashamed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Jonah Lobe, the original creator of the Deathclaw, Fallout's deadliest enemy, has revealed he's both "impressed/horrified at the sheer tonnage of Deathclaw porn out there."

Video game fans are often known for making NSFW art of some characters, but for content on a Deathclaw to exist certainly seems like a step too far. Lobe doesn't seem to mind too much, as in his statement he does mix the feelings of being impressed and horrified at the same time.

Speaking with Kotaku, Lobe delved further into what he meant in his original Instagram statement. "I gave it a hulking, long-armed physique, a toothy scowl, and lion-like eyes that regarded the player—not with hate— but as if they were food," he said. "But some people enjoy being looked at that way—it can be, dare I say it, titillating? And if you pair that gaze with lion-like eyes and a hulking (although fit) body, well then I can see how that might, er, arouse your interest."

"I mean, I'm just scrolling through Google images and I'm... yeah, I guess 'impressed' is probably the right word. Unsettled, definitely, but I'm not going to yuck anyone's yum. I don't want to kink shame, but I'll offer a warning: If you meet a real Deathclaw and want to fuck it, be prepared for some rough stuff. You are going to need to have an open mind and a lot of stimpacks."

There you have it. Lobe isn't telling you not to make this art, but still doesn't seem to be 100% sure on how he feels about it. Stay gross, internet!

Fallout 4

Related texts

0
Fallout 4 VRScore

Fallout 4 VR
REVIEW. Written by Robin Høyland

"It's awesome to see a game of this magnitude show up on the VR platform, though it is a shame that it comes with as many issues as it does."



Loading next content