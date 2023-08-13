Fallout's Deathclaw creator is horrified by fans for a very NSFW reason

HQ

Jonah Lobe, the original creator of the Deathclaw, Fallout's deadliest enemy, has revealed he's both "impressed/horrified at the sheer tonnage of Deathclaw porn out there."

Video game fans are often known for making NSFW art of some characters, but for content on a Deathclaw to exist certainly seems like a step too far. Lobe doesn't seem to mind too much, as in his statement he does mix the feelings of being impressed and horrified at the same time.

Speaking with Kotaku, Lobe delved further into what he meant in his original Instagram statement. "I gave it a hulking, long-armed physique, a toothy scowl, and lion-like eyes that regarded the player—not with hate— but as if they were food," he said. "But some people enjoy being looked at that way—it can be, dare I say it, titillating? And if you pair that gaze with lion-like eyes and a hulking (although fit) body, well then I can see how that might, er, arouse your interest."

"I mean, I'm just scrolling through Google images and I'm... yeah, I guess 'impressed' is probably the right word. Unsettled, definitely, but I'm not going to yuck anyone's yum. I don't want to kink shame, but I'll offer a warning: If you meet a real Deathclaw and want to fuck it, be prepared for some rough stuff. You are going to need to have an open mind and a lot of stimpacks."



There you have it. Lobe isn't telling you not to make this art, but still doesn't seem to be 100% sure on how he feels about it. Stay gross, internet!