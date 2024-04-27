Fallout's costume designer reveals the secret behind the Vault suits

HQ

In the Fallout series, it's clear that the creators paid a lot of attention to detail in the designing of the sets and costumes. This is especially true in the Vault suits, which feel like a brilliant homage to the suits we see in the games.

They're an impressive creation, and the show's costume designer Amy Westcott recently spoke with PC Gamer about how they were made. "We were dealing with real people with real bodies," Wescott said. "So it was a lot about what could look universally flattering in a way that wasn't skin tight, you know, and wouldn't make everybody feel terrible and self conscious, but had a cool [look]."

"It's almost like we followed a bit of an aviation suit, you know, where you zip it up and use that. So it was tight, but it wasn't within an inch of its life kind of tight."

In getting this look, Wescott ensured the costumes had a matte fabric with four way stretch, which came from a company called Mectex. The real challenge lay in finding a piece of fabric that could be worn for 12-15 hour days and still stretch back to its original fabric.