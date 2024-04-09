Fallout will premiere on Prime Video earlier than planned

HQ

The first teaser trailer for Amazon's Fallout show revealed that all episodes were set to arrive on Prime Video the 12th of April, but the premiere was later moved forward to 11th of April. Now it's time for a second move, and it's even more good news.

Amazon has announced that Fallout will now premiere on Prime Video at 2 AM BST / 3 AM CEST on the 11th of April, so I'm probably not the only one in Europe that will be at bit sleep-deprived on Thursday morning after binging the first season's eight episodes straight away.