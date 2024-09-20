Fallout star plays serial killer in thriller Sweetpea

HQ

Fallout star Ella Purnell is back with her second new series of the year, the thriller Sweetpea, coming to Starz and Sky. In the series, she stars as Rhiannon Lewis, a young woman who has had enough of the world not seeming to care about her, and decides to unleash her inner killer.

The series is based on C.J. Skuse's book of the same name. In addition to Purnell, the cast also includes Nicôle Lecky (Mood), Calam Lynch (Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power), Jon Pointing (Big Boys) and Leah Harvey (Foundation).

Sweetpea opens on 10 October in the US and UK. You can check out the trailer below.