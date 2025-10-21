Fallout sodas are available at certain Costco stores to let you stock up for the nuclear apocalypse

HQ

If you ever wanted to give a series of Fallout sodas a try, now you can, and you won't even have to fast-forward until we're all living in bunkers or an irradiated wasteland in order to do so. Jones Soda has released a new 12-pack box of Fallout-inspired soda flavours, which are available in select Costco stores.

Unfortunately for most of our readership, this 12-pack, containing four bottles of Sunset Sarsaparilla, Nuka-Cola Quantum, and Nuka-Cola Grape as well as a Vault-Tec bottle opener and collection of caps, is only available in the US for now. Even if you're based in America, you might not be living near a Costco stocking these items.

On the Jones Soda website, you can see that the east coast of the USA is stocked fresh with these nuclear sodas, but unless you're located somewhere between Virginia and Maine you might be fresh out of luck. If this collaboration proves popular enough, perhaps we'll see a global launch in time.

This is an ad: