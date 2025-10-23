Fallout shows off fresh look at Season 2 with new action figures

HQ

Today, the 23rd of October, is Fallout day. While we're not expecting any nuclear-level announcements like a reveal of Fallout 5 or something like that, there's still plenty to get excited about elsewhere in the wasteland. Namely, McFarlane Toys has revealed some new Fallout action figures, inspired by the games and Amazon show.

Lucy, Maximus in a fresh suit of power armour, Hank MacLean, and more feature in this new range, but perhaps most interesting to fans is the new Deathclaw figurine, which may have just given us our first look at what one will look like in the show.

With a long, lean frame, scaled hide, and horns that look like they could ram through vault doors, the show's version of the Deathclaw certainly looks deadly enough as a miniature, but we'll have to see how well it comes across as a creature in the show later this year when Fallout Season 2 airs.

This is an ad: