Fallout showrunner wants to "get back on the air" as soon as possible with Season 3

We're still just over a week away from the release of Fallout Season 2, but Amazon Prime Video is aware that so long as the show keeps up its quality, it's onto a winner with the Bethesda adaptation. That being said, once Season 2 is wrapped up, we're all likely going to be asking when we can see Season 3.

Showrunner Jonathan Nolan wants to get Fallout back on the air as soon as possible. Speaking to IGN, he said that he sees seasons of TV shows taking longer to make as an "unfortunate trend." It's one he doesn't aim to follow. "We know that we'd like to be back on the air as soon as we can," he said.

Nolan also said that he hopes production on Season 3 can begin next summer, but hasn't fully confirmed that just yet. If that was to be the case, we could maybe expect Season 3 somewhere around the early 2027 mark, if all goes to plan.

Fallout Season 2 releases on the 17th of December.