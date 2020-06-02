Fallout Shelter Online has now launched for mobile in SEA

Fallout Shelter was a nice surprise launch of 2015, which was announced and released at the event at which Bethesda announced Fallout 4. Itching to get a Fallout fix, fans old and new quickly flooded the mobile simulation game and it soon became Bethesda's mobile hit.

Now, five years later, it has got a sequel that nobody asked for but that will surely intrigue the fans again. Developed by Shengqu Games and published by Gaea Mobile, Fallout Shelter Online is now available in South East Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore), South Korea, and Japan. Here, the game won't be limited only your vault, but will also let you venture outside into the wasteland and visit familiar places like Red Rocket and Diamond City, battle enemies, and collect legendary characters from the franchise. In addition, there will also be PvP.

With this kind of gameplay, will this game lean more heavily on microtransactions? If so, it will be a bit of a departure from its predecessor. If you're in any of the above countries, you can download it now on Google Play for free.

Thanks, Pocketgamer