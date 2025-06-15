Fallout Shelter hits 230 million downloads

HQ

Since its launch almost exactly ten years ago, Fallout Shelter—Bethesda's free-to-play game set in the Fallout universe—has been downloaded a staggering 230 million times across all available platforms. This was confirmed by the studio itself in a recent blog post. The game hasn't just been a success; it has become something of an ambassador for the series as a whole—significantly more popular than the mainline Fallout titles, such as Fallout 4, which has "only" reached around 25-30 million downloads.

To celebrate the game's 10th anniversary, Bethesda has introduced special in-game promotions, offering up to 70% off "lunchboxes" as well as login rewards—bonus packs that help improve vault construction and simplify resource management.

The fact that Shelter has become the biggest title in the series is telling. Despite the massive popularity of the main Fallout games, no other title even comes close in numbers. It's a clear sign of just how massive the mobile gaming market really is—especially when it comes to free-to-play games with microtransactions.

