Fallout Shelter has also gotten a huge boost from the TV series

HQ

We've already reported on how Amazon Prime's Fallout series has brought many new players to Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and especially Fallout 76. But there's actually another current and popular game in the series, Fallout Shelter. Has the TV show made its presence felt there too?

The answer can only be described as a resounding yes, because as GamesIndustry.biz now reports (with the help of data from Sensor Tower), the number of dollars spent in the game increased from around $20,000 on April 10 to a whopping $80,000 just three days later. Of course, it's not just a matter of people being extra eager to buy things, but the number of daily downloads also increased dramatically, from 20,000 to over 60,000. Already in the first 24 hours there was a 20% increase, according to the report.

In short, there's no doubt that Fallout games have enjoyed a major revival since the arrival of the TV series. Now it remains to be seen how long this will last, although it will likely be further boosted by the fact that Fallout 4 will soon get dedicated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions, and that Bethesda will speed up the development of new content, especially for Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76. In addition, we have the inevitable season two of the TV series as well, although it is probably at least a year away.