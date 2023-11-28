Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fortnite OG
      Fallout (Amazon)

      Fallout series on Amazon Prime Video looks stunning in new images

      It looks like the Brotherhood of Steel will play a key role in the plot.

      While we were expecting news next weekend when the cast of the series gathers for a panel at ComicCon Experience (CCXP) in Sao Paulo, the first official images from the Fallout series have just been released.

      Vanity Fair has published a report with new images beyond the one published by Amazon a few months ago, in which we see details about Walter Goggings' ghoul protagonist, Ella Purnell's Vault Dweller or the servo-armour and the giant airship that serves as the Brotherhood of Steel's base of operations in the Commonwealth (the pre-war state of Massachusetts), which already appeared in Fallout 4.

      Remember that the Fallout live action series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

      Fallout (Amazon)

