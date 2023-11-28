Fallout series on Amazon Prime Video looks stunning in new images

HQ

While we were expecting news next weekend when the cast of the series gathers for a panel at ComicCon Experience (CCXP) in Sao Paulo, the first official images from the Fallout series have just been released.

Vanity Fair has published a report with new images beyond the one published by Amazon a few months ago, in which we see details about Walter Goggings' ghoul protagonist, Ella Purnell's Vault Dweller or the servo-armour and the giant airship that serves as the Brotherhood of Steel's base of operations in the Commonwealth (the pre-war state of Massachusetts), which already appeared in Fallout 4.

Remember that the Fallout live action series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on April 12, 2024.