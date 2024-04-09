Fallout series is seemingly getting a second season

HQ

It's fair to say that Amazon has sky-high expectations for its upcoming TV series based on Fallout. Because before it even had its Amazon Prime Video premiere (Thursday morning for most of us in Europe, as it'll arrive at 2 AM BST / 3 AM CEST), it is apparently evident that season two has been given the green light.

Variety reports that the series will receive a $25 million tax credit from the state of California, as the continuation of the series will apparently be filmed there, and the discount is obviously due to Amazon's application for it. The first season was mainly filmed in New York (and some scenes in Utah), and the fact that the filming is now being moved to California makes one suspect that season two will be set at least in part in the New California Republic.

Either way, we are of course happy that the series continues, and we will return with our review of the Fallout series shortly.