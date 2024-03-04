Fallout series gets three cool posters

HQ

The premiere of Amazon Prime's upcoming TV series Fallout is getting closer and closer, with just over a month to go before the first episode is released on April 12th. A sign of this is that the show's X account is posting new content at an increasing rate to build up hype, and now they have released three movie posters.

You can check them out below, featuring the young Vault Dweller Lucy (Ella Purnel), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and Maximus (Aaron Moten) - with the former in particular offering a design that really screams classic Fallout.

Are you planning to follow this series?